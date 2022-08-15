Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,583 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

