Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the building manufacturing company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Louisiana-Pacific has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Louisiana-Pacific has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.05 on Monday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $730,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 47.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.