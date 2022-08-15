Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Update

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $241,675,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,896,000 after acquiring an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 38,153.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 299,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,430,000 after acquiring an additional 299,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $88,583,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $410.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.60.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $370.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.04 and its 200 day moving average is $351.62. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

