Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Mattel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

MAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

