Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.