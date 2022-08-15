Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.20 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

