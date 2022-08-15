Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.38 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.02.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.