Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 1,481,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 193,804 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

