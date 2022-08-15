Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 14,420 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,939,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,840,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 158,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,887,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 191,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after purchasing an additional 159,677 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE CS opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.84.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.