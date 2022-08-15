Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 882 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Invesco by 119.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Invesco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,508,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,850,000 after acquiring an additional 118,251 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 49,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Price Performance

Invesco stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

