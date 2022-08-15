Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,696 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

