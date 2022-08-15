Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.
Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.