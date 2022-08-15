Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BCS. CWM LLC raised its position in Barclays by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.05) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

BCS opened at $8.57 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

