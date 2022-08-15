Morningstar Investment Services LLC Invests $642,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.05.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.