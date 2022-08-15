Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 341 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

STZ stock opened at $243.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

