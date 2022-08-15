Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VOT opened at $208.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $200.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

