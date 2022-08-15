Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 52,296 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52,296 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $777,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,904 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $314.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.48. The firm has a market cap of $323.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

