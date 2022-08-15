Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 6,268 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.43 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.