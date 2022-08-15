Morningstar Investment Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

HAL opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

