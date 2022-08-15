Neumann Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $122.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

