NewEdge Wealth LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 197,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $126.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

