NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $595,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,097,273,000 after acquiring an additional 615,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Gartner by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 795,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $266,089,000 after buying an additional 349,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,463 shares of company stock worth $5,639,244 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $307.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.