NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 134.7% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Price Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $281.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.55. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

