Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after purchasing an additional 861,278 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,055,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,865,000 after buying an additional 325,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $111.07 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.16 and a 1-year high of $192.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,979.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,164 shares of company stock worth $1,438,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

