Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $281,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,161 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,881,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 719.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 913,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 801,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.42.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

