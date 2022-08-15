Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $56.71 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

