Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 15.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 26.7% during the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

