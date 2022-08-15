Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,049.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ventas from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

