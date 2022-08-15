Oak Thistle LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oak Thistle LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. American National Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $322.97 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a 200 day moving average of $307.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

