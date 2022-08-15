Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.53.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
