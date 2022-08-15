Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Oxford Lane Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

NASDAQ:OXLC opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $8.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 199.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

