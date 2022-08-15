Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,986 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 39,232 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,255,198 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,289,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576,547 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,715,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 1,503,557 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,835,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $332,570,000 after buying an additional 1,202,622 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,167,495 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,950,000 after purchasing an additional 677,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $42.00 price target on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $38.67 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

