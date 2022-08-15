Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,605 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.09. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

