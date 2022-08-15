Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Takes $205,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 121.4% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

