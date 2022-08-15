Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth $826,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $111.94.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.