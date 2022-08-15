Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 20,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $96.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.19. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

