Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PHD stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

