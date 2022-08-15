Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Price Performance
PHD stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $12.21.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
