Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

