Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (MAV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (MAV)
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.