Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.56.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $388.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $324.14 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

