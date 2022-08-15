PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Insider Activity

PPL Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also

