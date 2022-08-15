QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on September 22nd

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
QBE Insurance Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78.
QBE Insurance Group Company Profile
Read More
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.