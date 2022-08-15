Raymond James Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Market Perform

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $202.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66. CME Group has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

