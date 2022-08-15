Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,944 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.8 %

RJF stock opened at $109.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.34.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.25.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

