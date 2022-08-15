Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 126.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RMT stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Dividend Announcement

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.