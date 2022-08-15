Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $350,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.