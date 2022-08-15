Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 31st

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Soluna Price Performance

Shares of SLNHP stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. Soluna has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Get Soluna alerts:

Soluna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Soluna Holdings, Inc builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Soluna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soluna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.