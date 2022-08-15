Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on August 31st

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.
Soluna Price Performance
Shares of SLNHP stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13. Soluna has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $25.48.
Soluna Company Profile
