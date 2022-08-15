Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 40.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after buying an additional 50,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

