Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 62.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at $50.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $58.50.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Stantec

(Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.