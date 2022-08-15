Suncorp Group Limited (SNMCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 17th

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Suncorp Group stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. Suncorp Group has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

