Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,900 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Wix.com worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 207.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 105.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $77.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.19. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $53.12 and a twelve month high of $234.99.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wix.com from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

