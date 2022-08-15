Swiss National Bank Acquires 9,200 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $20,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 3.1% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Five Below by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

Five Below Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $140.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

